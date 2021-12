It will be a sad New Year’s Eve for the owner of one barbeque restaurant in West San Jose. Ben’s BBQ & Brew will be saying its final goodbyes to customers after serving smoked meats for only three years at its location at the Westgate West center at Prospect Road and Lawrence Expressway. The owner says his landlord is more than doubling his rent and he just can’t afford to stay. He believes the owner of Westgate West, Donahue Schriber, wants to add a retailer with a national name. “I don’t see anybody else being pushed out in the same fashion. They don’t do it to the chains. I guess I don’t have the clout or muscle to argue,” Bens BBQ owner Ali Moein told the Mercury News.

