Gas prices continue to fall across Illinois

The price of gas continues to fall in Illinois and around the nation but was still the most expensive ever seen on Christmas.

Illinois gas prices have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.33 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of filling stations in Illinois. Gas prices in Illinois are 18.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 98.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday — it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon. Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it - the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas.”

In Robinson Monday morning, the price of gas at most stations was $3.17 per gallon.

However, De Haan expects prices to jump again in the Midwest region. “Gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois was priced at $2.83 today while the most expensive was $4.49, a difference of $1.66.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25. The national average is down 14.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00 higher than a year ago.