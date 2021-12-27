ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist investor Starboard takes 6.5% stake in GoDaddy

By Andy Blye
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarboard Value, a famed activist investor, took a 6.5% position in GoDaddy,...

www.bizjournals.com

SmartAsset

What Is a Private Trust Company?

A private trust company or family trust company is an estate planning tool that can be used to preserve wealth. This type of trust entity is most often used by high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals. For example, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Private Trust Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Centene leadership shift the latest 'huge win' for activist investor, but not his 1st

Behind Centene's leadership overhaul is alleged pressure from the payer's $900 million financial backer, Politan Capital Management, which is led by activist investor Quentin Koffey. Mr. Koffey has a history of using his capital leverage to drive change at companies he supports in an effort to spur business growth. Here's...
BUSINESS
Financial World

New York's Starboard acquires stake worth of $800 million in GoDaddy, shares jump 8%

There's a new acquisition in the global corporate sector as the current year, 2021, comes to a close and the New Year, aka 2022, approaches round the corner. Starboard Value LP, the New York City-headquartered American activist hedge fund, had purchased a 6.5 per cent stake in web hosting and domain services provider GoDaddy Inc for a stark upsum of $800 million, a regulatory filing with US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) had unveiled on Monday, 28th December.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

GoDaddy's stock jumps toward a near 5-month high after WSJ report of Starboard taking a sizable stake

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. GDDY, +0.82% shot up 8.1% toward a near five-month high in morning trading Monday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that hedge fund Starboard Value LP has acquired a 6.5% stake in the company. The domain name registration company's stock has run up 17.6% amid a six-day win streak, putting it on track for the highest close since Aug. 4. With a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a 6.5% stake would be valued at nearly $900 million. The WSJ report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said that Starboard's exact plans couldn't be learned, but that the activist investors typically urges companies to boost performance and seeks board representation. GoDaddy's stock has lost 3.3% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has rallied 28.7%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Jefferies analyst sees 'top value' in GoDaddy after Starboard discloses new stake

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares remained up by almost 8%, Monday, as Jefferies analyst Brent Thill called the company "a top value play" following a report that an activist investor has taken a significant stake in the website builder. Prior to the start of trading, the Wall Street Journal reported that Starboard...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: Tough Christmas for airlines; Spider-Man crosses $1B; GDDY activist investor; BORR debt refinancing

With traders returning to work after the three-day holiday weekend, travel snafus and box office totals generated the most headlines in Monday's pre-market action. Airline stocks felt the pinch before the opening bell. Labor shortages brought on by the spread of the Omicron variant prompted widespread cancellations over the busy holiday weekend. As a result, United (NASDAQ:UAL), American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) were among the losers in pre-market trading.
ECONOMY
delawarebusinessnow.com

Navient adopts ‘poison pill’ as activist investor snaps up shares

The Board of Directors of Navient Corporation adopted a shareholder Rights Plan, commonly known as a poison pill, and declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of Navient common stock. Wilmington-based Navient is a payment services company that recently shed its federal student...
WILMINGTON, DE
power-technology.com

Schroders to buy 75% stake in renewable energy investor Greencoat

British asset manager Schroders is set to acquire 75% shareholding in renewable energy investor Greencoat for an initial consideration of $474m (£358m). Established in 2009, Greencoat is one of the largest renewable infrastructure managers in Europe. It particularly invests in wind, solar, bioenergy and heat projects. Currently, Greencoat operates...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Sherborne Investors takes 16% stake in U.S. firm Navient

(Reuters) – Sherborne Investors, led by activist investor Edward Bramson, said on Monday one of its funds had built a stake of about 16% in U.S.-based Navient Corp, which provides student loan management services. The stake makes Sherborne Navient’s biggest investor, ahead of mutual fund manager Vanguard Group, which...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

2021 BBJ CFO Awards: Scott Romanowski, Porter Capital Corp.

How do you view the role of the CFO? Being a key team player and leader for not just management but all staff members. The main focus is creating and maintaining a financial plan that ensures company resources are properly allocated to ensure success for the company and continued growth. Obviously it also involves providing accurate financial reporting used by management to make business decisions and to properly plan for the future.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Reborn Coffee files for IPO

Reborn Coffee Inc., which operates retail locations and kiosks, on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Stocks for the Next Decade

Holding these two stocks in a diversified portfolio could be an amazing choice 10 years down the road. Doximity has created an industry-leading platform that has become invaluable to advertisers. DermTech’s product stands tall against competitors, and its size allows the company to potentially produce incredible growth. The stock...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Omeros receives $126M in sale of drug franchise to British eye care company

Seattle-based biotech Omeros Corp. (Nasdaq: OMER) has completed the sale of its Omidria franchise to the British eye care company Rayner Surgical Group Limited. The companies first announced the deal in early December. In a release last week announcing the completion of the sale, Omeros said it received about $126 million in cash upfront. Between royalty payments and a commercial milestone payment of $200 million for Omidria, a drug that prevents excessive pupil constriction in cataract surgery, the companies project the deal to be worth over $1 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hollywood Reporter

AT&T Gets “Favorable” IRS Ruling on Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger

AT&T has received a “favorable” IRS ruling on the planned tax-free mega-merger of its entertainment unit WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc., the telecom giant disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The companies unveiled the big combination in May, saying it would use a rare multi-step structure known as a Reverse Morris Trust, which is designed to ensure deals are tax-free. In the transaction, AT&T will separate WarnerMedia, via one of two ways (a decision on which will be reached at a later stage), into the so-called “SpinCo,” followed by the merger with Discovery. In a Reverse Morris Trust deal, to ensure that...
BUSINESS

