My eldest son turns 14 this month, approaching the troublesome part of his teens. He’d best watch his step. If he performs a drunken prank that sufficiently displeases the home secretary of the day, then he or she can strip away his citizenship, a penalty that cannot be inflicted upon me. It’s reserved for the children of immigrants – or, more specifically, those who qualify for another passport (my wife is Swedish, so he does). His British citizenship is not a right, like mine, but a privilege that can be revoked.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO