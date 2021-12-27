ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crown: Is Gugu Mbatha-Raw playing Meghan Markle in the Netflix series?

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Fans of ‘The Crown’ are already speculating about who is going to portray Meghan Markle in the popular Netflix series, and it seems candidates for the role are being considered, including British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The 38-year-old actress who starred in ‘The Morning Show’ alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Judge Ravonna Renslayer in the Disney Plus’ series ‘Loki,’ revealed her thoughts about playing the Duchess of Sussex during her most recent interview.

“Oh my God, that‘s hilarious,” she declared, explaining that she would “have to consider it,” and would be “very flattered” to be considered for the role.

She also took a moment to share her thoughts about the Royal couple, “It sort of feels like a fairytale from an American viewpoint,” adding that she wishes them luck, as it is “a tricky transition to make,” in reference to their life in California after their official departure from the Royal family.

“I‘m sure it’s not an easy life. And I‘m sure we don’t know the half of it. But I respect it,” the actress said.

Season five of ‘The Crown’ is set to premiere in November 2022, currently focusing on the life of Princess Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, surprising fans with their physical similarities after a series of photos from the set of the series were posted online.

