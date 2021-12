HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A freeze watch has been issued for Saturday night and into early Sunday morning as temperatures fall behind the New Year’s cold front. After an abnormally warm month of December, this would be our first freeze of the season. Right now, the watch is encompassing counties north of I-10 based on current forecasts of 25-32 degrees by Sunday morning. Even colder conditions are expected to come Sunday night and Monday morning after skies fully clear out. Houston will be teetering along the freezing mark during this period. The 32-degree line could extend all the way out to the coast.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO