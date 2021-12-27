ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wilson wants to capture a New York that's both 'timeless and aggressively dated'

By Ari Shapiro
 3 days ago

John Wilson goes through his life in New York with a camera, obsessively documenting each day. Those archives are fodder for his show "How To With John Wilson," which is in its second season on HBO. Each episode starts as a how-to and wanders far afield. There's how to make small...

