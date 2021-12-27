With AFC West title in tow, Chiefs look toward bigger things

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Since the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have Harrison Butker at their service for Week 16, they signed kicker Elliott Fry to their active roster. His stint with the team didn’t last very long, though. On Tuesday, the Chiefs officially waived Fry. Fry, 27, hasn’t been able to find...
The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
The Kansas City Chiefs notched their sixth straight AFC West title after trouncing the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Things didn’t start too well for the Chiefs, but clearly, they have righted the ship heading into the NFL Playoffs. Getting a distraction is the last thing Patrick Mahomes needs right...
Actually, I'm kind of jumping the gun here because it's not 2022 yet, but it will be on Sunday when Week 17 kicks off. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, I feel like now is a good time to talk about resolutions and if you guys are like me, I'm sure you've been dying to know what Bill Belichick's resolution is going to be, so let's find out.
Tyreek Hill cleared the NFL’s health and safety protocols in time for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the All-Pro wideout just didn’t feel like himself on Sunday. During this Wednesday’s media session, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Hill was “exhausted out...
The Kansas City Chiefs have now won the AFC West for the 6th consecutive year, which is an impressive accomplishment. It is a very hard task to win football games in the NFL, let alone your division. The Chiefs have now accomplished this difficult task six years in a row, fending off the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Denver Broncos.
Each week during the NFL season, The Washington Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, little changed at the top as the Chiefs, Packers, Cowboys, Rams and Buccaneers retained the first five spots. The Bengals and Colts move up. The Titans and Bills reenter the top 10. The Patriots drop a bit with their second straight loss. At the bottom, the Jaguars are entrenched at No. 32.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a pair of players absent from practice to start the week. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
