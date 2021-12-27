VIDEO: Reviewing Hurricanes' 9-3 start heading into ACC play

Casey caught the biggest pass of his life against the Longhorns. He reeled in the game-winning 2-point conversion to beat Texas on the road 57-56 in overtime. His catch quieted the crowd but, if you heard screaming, it was his family witnessing the moment in person. It was one of the feel-good moments of the year, and while Texas losing to a down-on-its-luck program is a big story, Casey and his family shared quite the moment in 2021. The Jayhawks can smile and look back on this one with grins from ear to ear.

