NBA

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Questionable Tuesday

 3 days ago

Siakam has cleared the league's health and safety protocols and is questionable for...

10 things: Siakam and Boucher shine for Raptors despite mismatch vs. 76ers

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 114-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. 1. The Raptors gave everything they could while short-handed. It was always going to be an uphill battle with the Raptors missing Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and all of their centres in the worst matchup in the league to not have centres for. They trailed by 12 in the fourth, and still managed to take the lead in the last two minutes. Given the circumstances, it was a great effort that came just short as the Raptors missed out on a key boxout and didn't get the right result on two coach's challenges in the final minute of the game. At the very least it wasn't a repeat of the shambolic showing against Cleveland, where the Raptors were forced to take a loss by putting out an unprepared roster that wasn't NBA calibre.
NBA
Five thoughts: Siakam, Boucher, Wilson and more

I’m not a “moral victories” guy, but last night’s game — in which the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers defeated the even-more shorthanded Toronto Raptors — was entertaining as heck, and you had to appreciate the fight that Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher and the replacement Raps put up. A loss is a loss, but at least it was fun to watch!
NBA
NBA

Siakam All Star Groove

If you watched the Raptors get throttled by 45 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, you saw a team that had enough to huff and puff for just about 12 minutes. In all honesty, how could they manage much more than that? Down to four players from the opening night roster as well as four part-timers, the team was handed an impossible task and the result reflected it.
NBA
Pascal Siakam
Pascal Siakam returns for Toronto

Keith Pompey: Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Malachi Flynn are back for the Raptors tonight vs. the #Sixers. The trio cleared protocols. Pascal Siakam said his recent bout of COVID was lighter than what he experienced last March. “I remember the first time feeling really sick, losing a lot of weight… This time around it felt like a cold, to be honest… In terms of the symptoms, it was OK.” – 10:49 PM.
NBA
Embiid Overpowers Pascal Siakam in Sixers’ Win

Joel Embiid had his way tonight against fellow Cameroonian Pascal Siakam as the Sixers won a thriller against the Toronto Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam returned for this game after extended absences due to COVID-19 protocols, giving the Sixers more of a challenge. Despite the return of the aforementioned duo, Nick Nurse and the Raptors were still missing the presence of rookie sensation Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Goran Dragic, and Fred VanVleet, among others. The Sixers were without Danny Green, Shake Milton, and Andre Drummond. Philly earned their first back-to-back wins in three weeks with a 114-109 win in Toronto.
NBA
This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Basketball
Sports
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA
NBA

