Pensacola, FL

Pensacola woman accused of stabbing man Christmas morning

By Cody Long
 3 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after being accused of stabbing a man early Christmas morning.

Brandie Jones, 39, is charged with aggravated battery. She was booked into the Escambia County Jail Saturday and released Sunday on a $25,000 bond.

Man shot on Christmas Eve after robbery at car wash in Mobile, MPD says

Deputies interviewed the victim at West Florida Hospital. The victim said he couldn’t remember why he was arguing with Jones but he only remembered Jones pulling a knife and stabbing him in the lower right abdomen, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He said he didn’t want Jones to be charged, he refused to give them her address and declined all state required domestic violence paperwork, the arrest report stated.

Related
WKRG News 5

Man charged in shooting that resulted in two boys being shot

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —  Mobile police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two children injured Tuesday night. William Tricksey, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Tricksey is being charged after two children were […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot and killed on Fairfield Drive in Pensacola

UPDATE (12/29 4:19 p.m.): Family members have identified the victim as 21-year-old Quandarius Smith. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff's Office (ESCO) is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Pensacola. At about 11 p.m., ECSO deputies arrived at the scene where they discovered a man had been shot multiple […]
WKRG News 5

OCSO searching for two missing teenagers, say officials

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teenagers in the area. Krystel Sacor, 16, resident of Fort Walton Beach, was last seen on Dec. 28 at her family home on Hardie Lane near Fort Walton Beach. OCSO claimed in a Facebook post that they suspect Krystel is […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

One person shot on West Maxwell Street in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.  At about 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home on W Maxwell Street near North "S" Street in reference to a shooting. Deputies confirmed she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.  The […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted Update: 3rd suspect in GSU homecoming shooting arrested

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Homecoming week 2021 for Grambling State University turned into a nightmare and certainly one that will never be forgotten. During the university's celebration, two shootings occurred that took the life of two people and injuring several others. So far, three men have been arrested in connection with the homecoming shootings, Zyheim Butcher, […]
DELHI, LA
WKRG News 5

Flomaton Police looking for Florida man wanted for theft

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened Christmas Day in Escambia County. Richard Newcomer was shown on security footage allegedly entering the victim's garage, taking their TV and placing it into his car. Newcomer, a Florida Native, is also wanted […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Mobile Police Department warns of NYE Celebratory Gunfire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is warning citizens about New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire in a new video posted to their Facebook page. As Cpl. Katrina Frazier said in the video, some people like to ring in the new year by shooting bullets into the sky. She goes on to say that […]
WKRG News 5

Man accidentally shoots himself in Pelvis, says MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers responded to University Hospital on Dec. 28 in refence to one shot. At about 8:55 a.m., officers arrived at University Hospital where they discovered one man had been shot. The officers then determine that the man had shot himself in the Pelvis area by accident. The man was […]
WKRG News 5

Man taken into custody on Hillcrest Lane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have taken one person into custody on Dec. 29 near Hillcrest Lane in Mobile. Hillcrest Lane was blocked off and surrounded by a high police presence when officers and US marshals worked to take one person into custody. This is a developing story and WKRG News 5 will provide […]
WKRG News 5

One person dead after crash on Springhill Avenue

UPDATE (8:54 p.m. 12/30/21): More details have been released about the traffic crash that resulted in one person dead. At about 3:10 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at Springhill Avenue and Broad Street in Mobile. The crash happened after a man lost control of his car while speeding on […]
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after leading Crestview Police and Florida Highway Patrol on a chase through Okaloosa County

UPDATE (7:09 p.m. 12/29/21): Rayshawn Durrell Shoffner was also charged by the Crestview Police Department with: Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement Reckless Driving Resisting Law Enforcement Driving While License Suspended Grand Theft Two counts of Assault of Law Enforcement Official Shoffner allegedly started the chase after he stole a flatbed lumber truck and began to […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Two teens lead police on chase, says Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two 17-year-olds led police on a chase after officers attempted to stop a reported stolen car, according to the Mobile Police Department. The teenagers refused to stop and that's when officers turned on their lights and sirens. The chase started on Dauphin Island Parkway near the United States Postal Service (USPS) […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crestview Police looking for 14-year-old boy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Dec. 29.  Filadelfo Ramirez was last seen walking near the area of James Lee Boulevard and Victory Lane in Crestview around 12:40 p.m. If you see him, please contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

