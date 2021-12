With the holidays here and school out of session, kids are home for the next two weeks. Make sure to limit the amount of screen time for your child to no more than 1-2 hours of TV/Computer/Video games per day. The average 8 year old spends 8 hours a day using various forms of media, while teenagers get more than 11 hours of media a day. It’s your job as a parent to set healthy limits. We know it’s not easy, but it’s important for their health and well-being.Here are some ideas about how to limit your family’s sedentary time:

