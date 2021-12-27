ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Chelsea's 2021 Review: Thomas Tuchel's Trophy Filled First Year & What to Expect in 2022

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea have enjoyed a year full of silverware since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as first team head coach back in January.

The German replaced Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the dugout, with a media outrage at the decision to dismiss the former England star.

With 2021 coming to a close, let us look back on Tuchel's first (and extremely successful) year at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDHFP_0dWyC2AN00
IMAGO / PA Images

In the beginning

It all started against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Tuchel's first match. Just 24 hours after his appointment, with one training session in the bank, Chelsea faced Wolves at the start of the post-Lampard era.

The fact that Tuchel was eager to take the match, having only landed in England 24 hours prior just shows what kind of boss Chelsea were getting, one who lived and breathed football.

Of course, there was backlash to his appointment. Even after only just arriving, the media were quick to criticise Tuchel's first team selection due to the exclusion of fan favourite Mason Mount.

Despite the German reiterating that he did not start the Englishman as he knew just how good he was and wanted to look at others, this did not stop the media frenzy and there was pressure on Tuchel already to perform instantly.

The match saw a change in system, with Tuchel reveting to a back three rather than Lampard's 4-3-3 formation and instantly, the Blues looked more solid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWzvI_0dWyC2AN00
IMAGO / PA Images

Building on

They went on to build on the 0-0 draw against Wolves, with a 2-0 victory over Burnley, 2-1 win at Sheffield United and 2-0 win against Newcastle.

On paper, these were all relatively easy matches for the Blues but ones where they had struggled earlier in the season.

Tuchel's biggest test came in February as the Blues travelled to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 and this was the match that began the beautiful era of 'Tuchelball'.

A disciplined performance saw an unfancied Chelsea side come out 1-0 victors courtesty of an Olivier Giroud overhead kick, assisted by VAR.

March saw Chelsea continue to climb the league, beating an impressive Liverpool side at Anfield to climb back into the top four, where they would finish at the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2UoW_0dWyC2AN00
IMAGO / PA Images

Cup runs

However, Chelsea were more impressive in cup competitions. Tuchel guided his side to the FA Cup final with victories over Sheffield United and Manchester City seeing the Blues reach the final, where they lost to Leicester City.

The competition to focus on though, was the Champions League. The return leg against Atletico Madrid saw a 2-0 win and a quarter final match vs Porto, where Chelsea progressed once again.

This set up a tie against Real Madrid, where Tuchel once again got it spot on tactically as the Blues outclassed Los Blancos over two legs to face Man City in the final, where yet another tactical masterclass saw Chelsea lift their second Champions League trophy as Tuchel cemented his name in history, avenging his final defeat with PSG form the previous season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXvan_0dWyC2AN00
IMAGO / PA Images

A new season

The foundations were there for Tuchel, he had turned around Lampard's squad and got the Blues back to winning ways, lifting silverware and winning titles - the first since Maurizio Sarri's reign.

He added to his silverware early in the season, guiding his team to a UEFA Super Cup triumph against Villarreal. Tuchel once again was inspirational, bringing Kepa Arriazabalaga on for the shoot-out, where the goalkeeper saved no less than two penalties on the way to victory.

Chelsea's board backed Tuchel, smashing the club record fee to bring in Romelu Lukaku (who did not arrive in time to play vs Villarreal).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmG8z_0dWyC2AN00
IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues started the season well domestically, with Lukaku bagging on both his second Chelsea and Stamford Bridge debuts.

Tuchel's side were sitting top of the league, looking pretty in November as the German was awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month Award.

Alongside this award, Tuchel was handed the Men's Coach of the Year as Chelsea were crowned as Club of the Year. Jorginho won UEFA Men's Player of the Year, showing just what a successful 2021 it was for the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7x1P_0dWyC2AN00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Signs of slowing down?

However, a mixture of injuries and absences due to Covid-19 has seen Chelsea's grip at the top of the league slip, as they moved down to third due to dropped points against Burnely, Manchester United and West Ham United.

There has been some critcisim towards the Blues, who currently sit six points behind Manchester City, but the facts remain - Chelsea have lost one match in 17, are qualified for the UEFA Champions League knock-out stages, into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, set for a third round FA Cup clash against non-league Chesterfield and still have the elusive Club World Cup to play for.

Whilst 2021 was a fantastic year for the Blues and Tuchel, his hard work and tactical excellence has set his side up for what could be an even better, trophy filled 2022.

Let's see just how much the Blues can win come the end of the season.

