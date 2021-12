SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District focuses on fire prevention and spreading fire safety. As winter approaches, we all like to have hearty fires in our homes but they can often lead to destruction due to improper disposal of hot ashes. There can still be coals and hot ash in your fireplace days after the fire stopped. Timber Mesa is here to educate you on the correct way to dispose of hot ash to keep you and your home safe this winter.

