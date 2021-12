After seeing her older siblings not go to college because of financial struggles, Miriam Gomez was not sure if college was a feasible plan. “I felt very alone in that part of my life. I didn’t know what to do. It was all very new to me. I didn’t know how to ask questions to people, and I was very prideful, so I just wanted to figure it out myself," Gomez said.

