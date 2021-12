If the lyric “I use to pray for times like this to rhyme like this” was a group of people, it would be the inaugural class of AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers. From a very young age, many people are encouraged to dream big and dream in color. The value of imagination is vast and nothing is out of reach. AT&T is committed to the power of dreams and is encouraging people to Dream In Black.

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO