ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

E-Tailers Trying To Make Returns More Sustainable With Online Sales Expected To Hit Record High

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – With online sales expected to hit a record $207 billion in the United States, there could also be a record number of returns this year. Every year, a big chunk of those returns end up in landfills – enough to fill 23 million refrigerators or 6,400...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Retailers grapple with returns as online sales surge

With a boom in online shopping during the pandemic and the holiday season comes a boom in online returns. Optoro, which manages returns for companies like Target, Ikea and American Eagle, says consumers will return $120 billion worth of goods between Thanksgiving and the end of January. It’s an expensive process for retailers that’s become an even bigger problem with rising shipping costs and fewer workers to process returns.
RETAIL
wbap.com

Holiday Sales Up, Returns Expected to Increase

(WBAP/KLIF) — Holiday shopping wasn’t hampered by higher prices, product shortages or a raging new COVID-19 variant…as sales were up 10.7% compared with the 2019 pre-pandemic holiday period. Retail stores will accept gift returns, but vary on their return policies. Mastercard SpendingPulse tracks all types of payments...
RETAIL
news9.com

Retailers Turn To Tech For Faster, More Sustainable Return Options

Christmas may be in the rearview mirror but now the country is moving into a post-holiday tradition: returning all those unwanted holiday gifts. With online sales expected to hit a record this year, returns could reach new heights, too. But many retailers are not equipped to take their products back, with a big chunk of those returns ending up in landfills every year.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Hit Record#Clothing#Cbsmiami#Upc#Happy Returns
kfgo.com

S&P, Dow futures at record highs as rally sustains

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Dow futures hit all-time highs on Tuesday, building on a record-setting rally amid thin trading volumes, with investors trying to shrug off the impact from Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. Apple Inc closed all of its 12 New York City stores to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
TODAY.com

Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

It’s the final countdown for holiday shopping and many retailers are preparing for a massive surge in spending this weekend. NBC business and tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent reports on what major retailers are doing to attract last-minute shoppers.Dec. 17, 2021.
SHOPPING
AFP

Ikea to hike prices by 9% due to supply chain woes

Ikea will hike its prices by an average of nine percent next year due to ongoing supply and transportation disruptions, the company that operates most of the Swedish furniture giant's stores said. Thursday's announcement comes as pandemic-fuelled shortages and shipping challenges ramp up inflation and pinch economies globally, with consumers increasingly feeling the bite. "Like many other industries, IKEA continues to face significant transport and raw material constraints driving up costs, with no anticipated break in the foreseeable future," Ingka Group, the holding company that owns 90 percent of Ikea's stores, said in a statement. These higher costs -- which are mostly being felt in North America and Europe -- will now have to be passed on to customers, it added.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Holiday Retail Sales Rose 8.5% From 2020, Mastercard Says

Despite challenges like inflation, labor and product shortages, and the Omicron variant, holiday sales saw record levels of growth this year, according to a new report from Mastercard SpendingPulse. The group reports on national retail sales across all payment types, finding that holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years this year. Mastercard senior advisor and former chariman and CEO of Saks Incorporated Steve Sadove joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Major retail chains that closed in 2021 due to dwindling profits, spike in thefts

Several retailers have announced the closure of locations in various cities, citing a number of factors, from changing consumer attitudes and future health needs to issues with spikes in crime. CVS Health announced in November that it planned to close around 9% of its nearly 10,000 locations, with further closures...
RETAIL
5NEWS

Early shoppers expected to break records for holiday sales

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The holiday season is here and shoppers are spending money at small businesses and big box stores, helping the economy. “Our retail community has been at this Christmas so far has been record-setting,” said Rogers- Lowell Chamber of Commerce President CEO, Raymond Burns. Burns says...
LOWELL, AR
The Staten Island Advance

Retail store closings 2021: The list of chains that closed stores this year

Retailers have reported a busy holiday shopping season but it comes after two years of difficult times amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Big-box stores have been hit hard by shutdowns and inflation just as more people and companies are focusing on online sales. As a result, several retailers announced permanent store closings or filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the last year.
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

American Consumers Feeling The Pinch As Inflation Rates Reach Highest Point In Three Decades

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the holiday shopping season is being labeled a success this year, we know you’re paying for it. With higher prices on just about everything, from the toys you bought for Christmas, to the items you need to put dinner on the table every night, here are some tips on how to get through 2022 with your budget intact. How many times have you heard yourself in the last couple of months, checking out at the grocery store, saying ‘Everything is so expensive!’? Inflation is at its highest point in three decades, and you know and have felt what that...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy