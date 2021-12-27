E-Tailers Trying To Make Returns More Sustainable With Online Sales Expected To Hit Record High

Ikea will hike its prices by an average of nine percent next year due to ongoing supply and transportation disruptions, the company that operates most of the Swedish furniture giant's stores said. Thursday's announcement comes as pandemic-fuelled shortages and shipping challenges ramp up inflation and pinch economies globally, with consumers increasingly feeling the bite. "Like many other industries, IKEA continues to face significant transport and raw material constraints driving up costs, with no anticipated break in the foreseeable future," Ingka Group, the holding company that owns 90 percent of Ikea's stores, said in a statement. These higher costs -- which are mostly being felt in North America and Europe -- will now have to be passed on to customers, it added.

BUSINESS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO