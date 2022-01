BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township will review the plan to save Dutch Springs for scuba diving at a zoning meeting Wednesday. Developer Trammell Crow plans to put two warehouses at the 4733 Hanoverville Road property. The land is in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, with one warehouse planned for each. The aqua park at Dutch Springs is not part of the plan, but the quarry will remain open for diving under the proposal. The quarry is a recreation and training destination for divers from throughout the East Coast.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO