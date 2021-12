My hope is that the above title is more than just a catchy, if kitschy, one. This is one writer’s attempt to bring you some fun, adventure and joy to your world, by encouraging you to use your love of wine as a painter’s palette to splash on. Take this as guide to soul-lifting exercises using wine as a medium. These resolutions are also a playful way to learn about wine, whether you are a beginner or a wine geek. And can’t we all use a little more play in our lives right about now?

