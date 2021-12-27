ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Di Marzio: Milan initiate contacts with PSG over centre-back – the stance of both sides

By Oliver Fisher
Cover picture for the articleAC Milan have begun talks over the signing of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Abdou Diallo, according to a report. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, PSG are happy to sell Diallo – who they...

AC Milan are interested in signing Abdou Diallo from Paris Saint-Germain but some things must change before the deal can happen, a report claims. According to il Corriere della Sera (via MilanNews), the Rossoneri’s priority is to sign a central defender who can replace the injured Simon Kjaer and while a lot of names have been linked, the one certainty seems to be that Milan want a Tomori-style operation, i.e. a loan with the option to buy.
