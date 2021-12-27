ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Meeting

 5 days ago

Join the Mayor and City Council as they...

county10.com

Lander City Council to hold special meeting, work session Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Lander City Council will convene for a special meeting on Tuesday, December 28th, at 6:00 pm, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street. A work session will immediately follow the special meeting. The meetings are open to the public and can also be...
LANDER, WY
kroxam.com

HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL RECOGNIZED AS A “BEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL” AT CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Crookston City Council met on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting began with a Crookston Visitors Bureau (CVB) presentation. The presentation served as the CVB’s annual report to the City Council, and Cory Dallager gave the report. The report highlighted the main accomplishments from 2021, targeted projects, and partnerships developed. The presentation was informational, and no action was needed from the council.
CROOKSTON, MN
concordnh.gov

Public Hearing Notice - January City Council Meeting

City Council will hold a public hearing during their regular meeting on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. Please see the following document for more information: Notification letter. More information is also included in this Amendment Report.
POLITICS
Planning & Zoning Meeting

Planning and Zoning Commission meetings occur on the third Tuesday of each month. Meetings will be canceled if there are no cases for the Planning and Zoning Commission to consider. Agendas will be... Continue on to full article...
POLITICS
#Mayor#City Council Meeting
sierrawave.net

City of Bishop Council Heard Some Encouraging Housing News At A Recent Meeting

Some encouraging housing news for City of Bishop: State Senate Bill 9 allows for two residential units per lot without having to go through the Planning Commission process. Elaine Kabala, Bishop’s planning associate, went through the details at a recent City. Council meeting. She explained the legislation was designed...
BISHOP, CA
US News and World Report

Gary's Mayor Imposes New Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary's mayor has imposed the first wave of planned restrictions, including limits on traffic at city offices, in response to surging COVID-19 cases in the northwest Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday that the first phase of the city's two-phase effort would begin immediately...
GARY, IN
January 2022

Headline Story MESSAGE FROM THE MAYOR With all the chaos reported in the world, it is easy to become overwhelmed. The good news is that we can focus on all the great things occurring in our... Continue on to full article...
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County prepares for homelessness survey

Each year, cities, volunteers and agencies in Denton County gather for one night to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in the area in order to provide as accurate a picture as possible of the state of homelessness, and therefore the need, in the area. The data is provided...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
southcooknews.com

Orland Park Mayor Pekau on mandates: 'Cook County is taking unlawful measures'

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau argues data behind the new vaccine passport mandate for Cook County raises more questions than it provides answers. “A news dump of this magnitude just days before Christmas is Cook County sending a clear message that they are on the side of politics instead of common sense,” Pekau said. “If this is such an emergency, why are they waiting until Jan. 3 to impose these new mandates? I highly question the intentions of the politicians making these decisions when they have yet to provide any data indicating that restaurants, indoor entertainment facilities, or gyms are the source of COVID.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
Coppell Meet Your Neighbor: Military Service

The Meet Your Neighbor Series continues on January 8, 2022 at 2 pm. Join us at the Cozby Library and Community Commons to hear from a panel of community members as they tell their personal stories of Military service. In order to build deeper understanding and empathy, audience members can ask questions of the panelists in a safe and comfortable environment. This is an opportunity for community members to share their experiences and learn from each other without debate.
COPPELL, TX
