Schenn steps up work at Blues practice as return to action nears

By Tom Timmermann St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYLAND HEIGHTS — Forward Brayden Schenn, who hasn’t played since Dec. 12, seems to be getting closer to a return to action. After taking part in some, but not all, of practice on Sunday, Schenn was a full participant on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center. After sitting out the five-on-five...

Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
Blues need three returning stars to play like the ones who took their place

David Perron, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas should all be back in the Blues lineup on Wednesday. To put that in perspective, in one day, the Blues will pick up players who have scored 18 goals and had 47 assists and rank fourth, fifth and sixth on the team in points, and were higher before they started missing a combined 22 games. Combined, they make $9.6 million, about 12 percent of the team's payroll.
Boston Globe

Kyrie Irving returns to Nets practice, moves step closer to playing

Kyrie Irving doesn’t know when he’ll get his first playing time of the season. The fact that it’s sooner than later is good enough for him right now. Irving returned to practice Wednesday with the Brooklyn Nets, out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and potentially just a few days away from suiting up with the Eastern Conference leaders for the first time this season. A possible return date: Jan. 5, when Brooklyn visits Indiana, the next scheduled road game for the Nets. “Not going to lie,” Irving said. “It’s been relatively tough to watch from the sideline. ... But if I get the opportunity to get on the court and play with some of my teammates, even if it’s just on the road for away games, I’m grateful for that opportunity.” Irving has not played this season because he is unvaccinated and therefore not compliant with local rules in New York regarding those who work in the city. The Nets decided earlier this month that the time was right for Irving to return at least for road games — excluding ones in Toronto and San Francisco because of local policies in those cities — in a move that represented a significant shift in Brooklyn’s previous thinking that it would not want the perennial All-Star to be a part-time player. Irving, speaking to reporters in Brooklyn on Wednesday, said he respected the Nets’ stance.
