This Knicks team clearly looks different than last year’s, but it can’t all be good, right? Here are a few stats sussing out the good and bad. The holidays are in full swing. That means the halfway point of the NBA season is knocking on the door; the time of year when the contenders (such as the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets) and bottom-feeders (such as the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons) begin to separate themselves from the pack. But the New York Knicks lie somewhere in between. Thirty-three games deep into the 2021–22 campaign, and at 15-18, the ‘Bockers have fallen flat of even the most cynical of preseason expectations.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO