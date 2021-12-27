ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Bonham Names Robert Plant’s Favorite Led Zeppelin Songs

By Lauryn Schaffner
 3 days ago
It's always interesting to find out which of a musician's songs they love the most, especially when it's a band as huge as Led Zeppelin. During a chat on the Eddie Trunk Podcast, Jason Bonham revealed which Zeppelin song he believes is Robert Plant's favorite. While Bonham was in...

Idaho Mountain Express

Zoso's mystifying live show channels Zeppelin with a 'Whole Lotta Love'

When Matt Jernigan’s older brother introduced “Led Zeppelin II” to him as a kid, something unlocked in his brain. Sure, he had heard the Beatles, the Stones, Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath and others. But this was something completely different--something heavier, something more mystical. “Zeppelin had an all-around...
klbjfm.com

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ series

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are sharing their performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series in support of their new album, “Raise The Roof.”. For the “home” edition of the long-running program, the pair were joined by an all-star cast of musicians at Sound Emporium studios in Nashville, TN – where they recorded the project in 2019 – to deliver a three-song set of tracks from the project. “Raise The Roof” is the follow-up to Plant and Krauss’ Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, “Raising Sand”, and recently debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200.
guitar.com

Why does Greta Van Fleet’s music sound so much like Led Zeppelin?

It’s impossible to imagine a world without Led Zeppelin… unless apparently, you’re Greta Van Fleet. From the moment the Grammy-winning four-piece burst on to the scene, the Michigan rockers have drawn heavy comparison with hard rock’s most iconic and influential band. In recent years everyone from NME and Rolling Stone to Ultimate Guitar have noted the striking similarity between Led Zeppelin’s legendary sound and the music GVF began making decades later. Even Robert Plant chimed in, claiming that “they are Led Zeppelin I” in 2017.
Revolver

Best of 2021: Anthrax's Jon Donais Picks Favorite Album, Song, TV of Year

Get Anthrax vinyl and merch — including an exclusive Revolver Spring Issue bundle featuring a limited-edition Anthrax shirt with original Charlie Benante artwork — at Revolver's store. 2021 has been, without a doubt, one of the most memorable years in modern music history. The invisible elephant in the...
MusicRadar.com

"I never had Bonzo turn round to me and say, 'oh that's a great drum sound, Andy.' He'd just say, 'There's not enough 'frudge' on the bass drum'" – engineer Andy Johns on the secrets behind Led Zeppelin IV

BEST OF 2021: Andy Johns, the younger brother of another famed engineer, Glyn Johns, began his career working as an assistant engineer with Eddie Kramer on Jimi Hendrix sessions. Andy also produced The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street and worked with Free, Blind Faith and Van Halen. Andy was...
happeningsmagazine.net

Music of Led Zeppelin: A Rock Symphony Jan. 23

Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, Gulf Coast Symphony performs The Music of Led Zeppelin at the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Amplified by a full rock band and accompanied by singer Randy Jackson’s screaming vocals, creator Brent Havens guest conducts the ensemble as they capture Led Zeppelin’s “sheer blast and power,” riff for riff while churning out new musical colors.
Classic Rock 105.1

July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
Classic Rock 105.1

The 16 Best Debut Rock + Metal Albums of 2021

The last 12 months have been great for the debut effort in rock and metal music. In fact, there's been a veritable army of significant first albums issued this year. After all, they say you never get a second chance to make a good first impression. And throughout 2021, plenty of burgeoning bands have seemingly taken that notion to heart, releasing initial full-length collections full of entertaining, engaging rock and metal. (Who's claiming rock is dead now, Gene Simmons?)
antiMUSIC

Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed 2021 In Review

Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed was a top 21 story from August 2021: A new feature length documentary about Led Zeppelin by director Bernard MacMahon has been completed and will be entitled, "Becoming Led Zeppelin", according to Variety. The film was originally announced in 2019 and marked the first time...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Get the Led Out brings 'whole lotta' Led Zeppelin to Greensburg

“The Song Remains the Same” is a 1976 concert film documenting Led Zeppelin’s 1973 three-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. You could say it’s also the motto of Philadelphia-based tribute band, Get the Led Out, which plays note-for-note versions of the classic British rock band’s recordings.
MusicRadar.com

5 songs guitarists need to hear by… Led Zeppelin

BEST OF 2021: Led Zeppelin were unquestionably one of the biggest and most successful bands of their time. Monster tracks like Whole Lotta Love, Stairway To Heaven and Kashmir have rightfully earned their places in the annals of rock n’ roll history, but with a vast array of influences, and changes to their sonic direction, there’s more so much to Zeppelin than this. Evolution came with every album and, with that, the quartet ensured that they would never become caricatures of themselves.
Classic Rock 105.1

Neil Young Releases ‘Lost’ Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young released a “lost” but “not forgotten” album titled Summer Songs, containing eight tracks recorded in 1987. He made the collection of solo tracks available to subscribers of his Neil Young Archives project, while confirming that it will appear on general sale in the coming months.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
