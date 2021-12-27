Forget Gatorade — Mack Brown says he’ll trade mayo bath for bowl win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KXAN) — The stakes couldn’t be any higher for a bowl game between 6-6 teams.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is a battle of the Carolinas when Mack Brown and North Carolina face Shane Beamer and South Carolina on Dec. 30 in Charlotte.

While the rivalry aspect of this bowl game makes it intriguing, the postgame celebration will be must-see TV.

The bowl game’s title sponsor, Duke’s Mayo, has upped the ante, swapping out the standard water/Gatorade bath for a bucket full of mayonnaise for the victorious coach. Both coaches have reportedly agreed to the mayo dousing — because it’s for a good cause.

“$10,000 to a charity is worth it. I’m so pleased that Duke’s Mayo would donate to a charity that really needs it,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said.

In case you were wondering what a bucket full of mayo looks like, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl’s Twitter account gave us a glimpse. It’s pretty jarring.

Brown knows a thing or two about playing and winning bowl games. The former Texas Longhorns coach will be coaching in his 24th bowl game this week. Brown has a 14-9 record in postseason games.

“We need to win. I said somewhere I’d let someone hit me with a frying pan 365 days if we won, mayonnaise is easy,” Brown said according to WRAL’s Pat Welter.

Beamer isn’t as enthusiastic about the situation, but it sounds like he’s going to be a team player.

“I’m not a big mayonnaise guy. I’ll gladly take one for the team on that one if it means we won a football game, but woof,” Beamer said.

You can tune in Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for the game, but stay until the end because that’s when the game will get good.

