ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Goalie Marc-André Fleury enters the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols — and 2 more Chicago Blackhawks games are postponed

By PHIL THOMPSON
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Monday, while the team’s next two games are postponed. Fleury is the second Hawk to enter the protocols this month after defenseman Calvin de Haan went in a week ago. De Haan was removed...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Blackhawks-Jets game postponed due to COVID-19

Blackhawks-Jets game postponed due to COVID-19: The game between the Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets scheduled for Wednesday in Manitoba has been postponed for COVID-related reasons. This is the fifth postponed Blackhawks game in the last two-plus weeks, joining Dec. 13 vs. Calgary, Dec. 21 vs. Florida, Dec. 23 vs. Dallas and Tuesday's contest against Columbus that was postponed on Sunday evening. All postponed games will be made up at a later date with the league announcing intent to schedule games during the previously-scheduled Olympic break in February (6-22).
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Delia
Person
Derek King
Person
Brett Connolly
Person
Kevin Lankinen
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Rockford Icehogs#The Colorado Avalanche#The Columbus Blue Jackets#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME POSTPONED

The NHL has announced that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, nine games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. As such, the Flames Dec. 31 home game against the Winnipeg Jets has been postponed. Additionally, due...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Thomas, Kyrou score as Blues beat Oilers 4-2

ST. LOUIS — The Blues had five players ln the ice who had missed the team’s most recent game because of injuries. They were without another player from their most recent game who was out sick (though in this day and age it’s important to note it’s not COVID). They had a defenseman playing forward again and three skaters who have seen more AHL action than NHL action this season, including one who got off a plane around 3 p.m.
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Draisaitl and Edmonton take on New Jersey

Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-15-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on New Jersey. He's first in the in the NHL with 50 points, scoring 24 goals and totaling 26 assists. The Devils are 7-7-3 at home. New...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Nashville heads to Columbus for non-conference matchup

Nashville Predators (19-11-1, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, seventh in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +104, Predators -124; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Columbus and Nashville square off in a non-conference matchup. The Blue Jackets have gone 9-3-1 in home games. Columbus serves 6.9...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Golden Knights and Ducks square off in battle of top Pacific teams

Anaheim Ducks (17-9-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0, first in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The two best teams in the Pacific meet when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Golden Knights are 6-4-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Vegas is fourth in...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Buffalo visits New York after Thompson’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (8-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -208, Sabres +171; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Buffalo after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Devils. The Islanders...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy