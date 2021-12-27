ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Arson investigation ongoing after fatal Christmas Eve house fire on Cleveland’s west side

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Members of Cleveland Division of Fire Arson are investigating after a fatal fire in Cleveland’s west side on Christmas Eve.

On Friday at about 4:30 p.m., police officers responded to 10310 Thrush Ave. where the fire department was extinguishing a house fire.

Firefighters found a 48-year old man dead inside the home, according to a police report.

Officers said a preliminary investigation shows that the victim was paraplegic. A dog was also found in the home.

This matter remains under investigation.

