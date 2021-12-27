Arson investigation ongoing after fatal Christmas Eve house fire on Cleveland’s west side
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Members of Cleveland Division of Fire Arson are investigating after a fatal fire in Cleveland’s west side on Christmas Eve.
On Friday at about 4:30 p.m., police officers responded to 10310 Thrush Ave. where the fire department was extinguishing a house fire.Sam’s Club in Cleveland temporarily closed for cleaning
Firefighters found a 48-year old man dead inside the home, according to a police report.
Officers said a preliminary investigation shows that the victim was paraplegic. A dog was also found in the home.‘Retire the cloth mask’: Local doctors suggest upgrading face covering
This matter remains under investigation.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0