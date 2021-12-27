See what small Colorado town Zillow deemed most popular in 2021

When most people think of New York State (those who don't live here), they immediately think of New York City and really just the city way of living. The majority of the state is countryside and amazing small towns with awesome people. My fiancee is from the small town of Holley, NY which is just over an hour east of my hometown (Buffalo, NY). Holley's population was just under 1,700 in 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO