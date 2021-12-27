See what small Colorado town Zillow deemed most popular in 2021

The Colorado housing market this year was one of heightened demand, record-low inventory and rising prices: All trends that experts expect will carry into 2022, although interest rates are a likely variable. In Denver alone, month-end housing inventory dropped a staggering 33.41% from October to November, according to an early-December...
As companies around the world race for supremacy in the quantum revolution, Colorado's progress is palpable.
Casino revenue snapped back from 2020 this year but faces some obstacles heading into the new one. Here's how the industry is tackling them.
New data from real estate giant Zillow reveals the most popular places to browse and buy homes during this year's incredibly hot market. South Lake Tahoe, California, took the top slot, and it’s easy to see why. The city boasts ample access to outdoor activities and proximity to larger cities in California and Nevada — making it the perfect weekend escape. It’s about an hour from Reno and a two-hour drive to Sacramento (and its suburb of Rocklin, California, ranked on Money’s 2021 Best Place to Live list).
You don't have to worry about leaving your pet behind when dining out at these awesome local establishments in Grand Junction, Colorado. As the saying goes, a dog is a man's best friend. Supposedly diamonds are a girl's best friend, but women typically tend to have more than one BFF. Personally, I'll take the diamonds and some super cute doggies too!
Even American firms that snap up local marijuana businesses may have hundred-million-dollar investments from Canadian giants.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — Northern California's beloved resort city, South Lake Tahoe, was named Zillow's most popular place of 2021. "South Lake Tahoe boasts vacation-style living along the largest freshwater lake in the Sierra Nevada." Zillow wrote in a statement. South Lake Tahoe was determined as the most...
(Bloomberg) -- Warm weather, no state income taxes, palm-fringed beaches and condos have made Florida the quintessential U.S. retirement destination. But a little shore town in New Jersey seems to be taking some of its shine. Lavallette, the Garden State borough where the typical home value is $874,325, topped the...
Rosin, a form of marijuana extract made with pressure and temperature fluctuation, is quickly becoming a preferred method of consumption for dabbers and vapers, but the edibles market is shifting toward the solventless concentrate, too. Unlike distillate, a refined form of THC commonly used by edibles manufacturers, rosin needs good...
America’s love story with pizza is 75 years old – and Americans started flirting with pizza pie well over a century ago. Lombardi’s in New York City is most commonly cited as America’s first pizzeria. This Little Italy joint opened in 1905. Pizza-chomping Italians had entered the States before the turn of the 20th century, but it wasn’t until the close of WWII and the opening of America’s fridge-freezer generation that pizza became the ‘go-to’ chow around the country.
When most people think of New York State (those who don't live here), they immediately think of New York City and really just the city way of living. The majority of the state is countryside and amazing small towns with awesome people. My fiancee is from the small town of Holley, NY which is just over an hour east of my hometown (Buffalo, NY). Holley's population was just under 1,700 in 2019.
2022 is but a few days away. With no real prospects of the 4th batch of stimulus checks provided by the federal government in the United States, many citizens are worried about just how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect them. With the latest outbreak of the omicron variant of the...
DENVER (AP) — Mike Guanella and his family were relaxing at their Colorado home and looking forward to celebrating a belated family Christmas later Thursday when reports of a nearby grass fire quickly turned into a concerning pre-evacuation notice and then within minutes into an order to leave immediately.
The more that becomes known about the mass shooting in Denver and Lakewood on Monday evening, the stranger the tragic story becomes. But in the most important way, it is like virtually every other mass shooting. A troubled man — it’s almost always a male — has a gun or...
Washington and Colorado, the first states to legalize recreational marijuana sales, have created the WACO joint data set, comparing information from their 2015-2017 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System surveys — annual telephone surveys of “non-institutionalized adults 18 and older…conducted by each state and in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control” — and the results offer insight into adult marijuana use patterns.
