Stolen car from Naples found engulfed in flames on Christmas Eve

NAPLES, Fla. — A stolen vehicle out of Naples was found abandoned and fully engulfed in flames more than 20 miles away on Christmas Eve.

It was around 9 a.m. when an employee of Gargiulo Farms saw the flames at the east end of Golden Gate Boulevard near Desoto Boulevard.

Around the same time, the car’s owner reported it had been stolen overnight from their driveway off 3rd Street North. They confessed its doors were unlocked and its keys were left inside. Investigators were able to match the Illinois plates left on the scene to the stolen vehicle.

Neighbors near Desoto Boulevard said they saw a helicopter hovering over the area.

On Monday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm whether anyone was arrested. The car was reported as a total loss.