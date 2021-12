A pair of moments from a Sunday afternoon — one instructive, the other ominous — set the stage for a tricky Eagles offseason. The first: Saquon Barkley plants his foot, changes his direction, and looks like any other running back as he falls forward for a couple of extra yards. The gain is a modest one — respectable, even — but it looks nothing like it might have three years earlier. The wall of defenders does not explode around him. The tacklers do not fall to the turf like bricks in a Kool-Aid commercial. A superstar does not emerge from a Saquon-size hole. The whistle blows. The bodies untangle. The play clock restarts.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO