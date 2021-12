BUFFALO, NY -- Sauk Rapids native Ethan Prow made his National Hockey League debut on Wednesday night playing for the Buffalo Sabres. The 29-year-old Prow joined the organization on a one-year deal during the off-season and spent the past three months as an alternate captain in Rochester. He was initially added to Buffalo's taxi squad on Wednesday morning, then found out he would be in the line-up that night after a defenseman was placed into COVID-19 protocol.

