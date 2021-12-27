OK Most Viewed Profiles of 2021: No. 9 Jarrett Flaggert

Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Vandy commit southpaw looked sharp in his bullpen with Nashville Stars Scout Team. Improved present strength after growing two inches and adding ten pounds of mass to frame with powerful lower half. Same quiet, repeatable delivery that's slightly up tempo with more controlled sequencing while working down the slope. Effort in the delivery but quick arm working up to a H 3/4 slot pounding the zone with three pitch mix. FB jumped out of the hand at sitting 88-91, T92 (1987-2128 rpm) with late, arm side life. Threw with intent and attacked both sides of the plate, locating well. Showed sharp SL at 76-78 (2218-2343 rpm) with 2/8 action that would sit in the zone then bottom out late. SL creates a difficult tunnel off dashing FB, which he can land for strikes or execute a chase offering. King's CH has made great strides showing more feel and getting more action at 78-80 mph. His running FB elevated spin rate creates more horizontal 2 seam action and less sink, and his CH is similar with spin rates at 2017-2048 rpm. The number two prospect in the '22 class has a wicked three pitch mix from the left side that is tough to handle and should put him on some draft boards in summer 2022.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO