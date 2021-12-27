ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Eaglet has landed: M15, Harriet welcome E-19 to world at Florida nest

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knajg_0dWy5s2M00

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A bald eagle dad carefully uncovered a nest on Monday, revealing the latest eaglet to hatch at a southwest Florida nest.

E-19, a tiny fluff of a bird, hatched at 12:34 p.m. from its nest in North Fort Myers and saw the light of day about an hour later, the News-Press of Fort Myers reported. The eaglet hatched in front of more than 6,200 viewers on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. M15 kept the nest warm after trading places with his mate, Harriet, until the chick fully hatched, the newspaper reported.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, the countdown to the hatch began Sunday at 9:55 a.m. EST, when one of the moderators confirmed the egg had a pip.

E-19 is the 19th eaglet to hatch at the Florida nest, WINK-TV reported.

According to the American Eagle Foundation, a pip is the opening in the shell of an egg that means a chick is about to emerge.

Harriet laid two eggs in late November with her partner M15. E-19′s egg was laid on Nov. 20 at 3:48 p.m, according to the eagle cam. A second egg was laid three days later.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam moderator confirmed that the second egg had a pip, meaning a second eaglet will be hatching soon.

Diane Melesio of Winter Garden drove nearly three hours to see the eagles and calls it “majestic.”

“You can’t help but be impressed every time,” Melesio told WINK.

The first year a camera was set up to watch the eagles around the clock was 2012, WTSP-TV reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
North Fort Myers, FL
Pets & Animals
Fort Myers, FL
Pets & Animals
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Winter Garden, FL
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle#The Nest#Southwest Florida#Eaglet#The News Press#E19#Swfl Eagle Cam#Pip#Wtsp Tv#Cox Media Group
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy