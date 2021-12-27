ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden concedes not enough has been done to expand COVID-19 testing capacity: ‘We have more work to do’

By CNN
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — President Joe Biden, speaking to the nation’s governors, conceded Monday the steps he took earlier this year to scale up testing capacity for Covid-19 weren’t enough to meet demand as a wave driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant crashes across the country. “It’s...

