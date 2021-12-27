ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Luminis Health Declares Contingency Protocol At Strained Annapolis, Lanham Hospitals

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Luminis Health on Monday declared Contingency Standards of Care protocols at both of its Maryland hospitals due to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last month. The company’s hospitals are in Annapolis and Lanham:...

Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
Wbaltv.com

Hogan announces actions to address COVID-19 testing surge, hospital staffing shortages

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan announced several actions to address COVID-19 testing and staffing needs at Maryland hospitals and nursing homes. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Hogan announced Tuesday he is committing $100 million in emergency funding to address...
Wbaltv.com

Maryland hospitals in contingency protocols amid surge of COVID-19 patients

Hospitals across Maryland are shutting down regular operations to deal with COVID-19 sickness. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. As of Monday, there are more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in Maryland since Thursday. More than 1,700 patients are in Maryland hospitals, which is forcing many facilities to shut down standard operations.
Bay Net

Annapolis Mayor Announces He Will Be Self-Isolating After Close Contact With COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced on December 26 that he will be self-isolating after being in close contact with someone who was COVID positive. “I will be self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted. Following the protocols of the City, I will quarantine. I do not have symptoms, and have tested negative as of today. I urge the residents of Annapolis to keep themselves safe."
CBS Baltimore

Harford Memorial Hospital Declares Crisis Standards Of Care

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, based in Havre de Grace, on Tuesday declared Crisis Standards of Care protocols after a “substantial increase” of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The protocols are designed to manage the surge capacity of the hospital, and actions include reducing surgical volumes by at least 20 percent and closing off the hospital to most visitors. For the safety of our patients and staff, no visitors are currently permitted at Harford Memorial. Exceptions only for: end-of-life/hospice; care partners for those with disabilities; approved faith-based visitors, and those asked by clinical team to assist in discharge planning. pic.twitter.com/X3s5k1E5Jv — UM UCH (@UpperChesapeake) December 28, 2021 “It’s important our community understands the reality of what our hospitals are currently experiencing, how that may impact their care, and—most importantly—what steps they can take to help reduce additional burden on our hospitals,” said Marcy Austin, Interim Health Officer at Harford County Health Department UM HMH is now the third University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) hospital to declare CSC, along with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
cbslocal.com

Maryland Hospital Association Calls For Limited Public Health Emergency Declaration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saying hospitals are nearly full and emergency departments are stretched thin, the Maryland Hospital Association is asking Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency. The organization’s request comes as Maryland sees its COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record levels, and as some hospitals have pivoted...
mocoshow.com

Maryland Surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 Hospitalizations Statewide, Triggering Additional Actions to Manage Hospital Capacity

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The State of Maryland has surpassed the threshold of 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, triggering additional actions by hospitals, as required by a Maryland Department of Health order issued earlier this month. Steps for hospitals to take as part of pandemic plans include:. Optimize existing bed capacity;. Adjust hospital capacity,...
WDVM 25

Frederick health hospital implements new visitation rules

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick health hospital will be implementing new visitation rules due to the recent surge in coronavirus patients. “Now that we’re seeing the surge, we had to implement a more stringent or strict policy to make sure that we’re limiting the amount of possible contamination in the hospital,” Joshua Faust of the […]
wnav.com

Luminis Health Under Emergency Operations Plan Shifts to Contingency Standards of Care Due to Latest Pandemic Surge

(Annapolis, MD) -WNAV)- Officials with Luminis Health say that due to a significant increase in covid-19 hospitalizations they are declaring emergency protocols at both Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community. The increased demand means certain surgical schedules are adjusted and possibly delayed and telehealth will be used more frequently. They ask you to avoid the emergency room for non-life-threatening issues or covid testing.
WBOC

Hospitals on Delmarva Make New Policies Due to Rising COVID Numbers

SALISBURY, Md. - TidalHealth is just one medical provider on Delmarva that says it's patient care services are being pushed to their limits. In Wicomico County, the Health Department says there are currently 42 positive COVID patients at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. They most of those patients are not vaccinated and urging people to help stop the surge by getting their vaccination shots or booster.
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,800; Positivity Rate Reaches 17.58%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 1,800, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 17,58%, a 1.04% increase since Monday. State health department data show that cases went up by 6,574, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 675,364 since the outset of the pandemic. Hospitalizations rose to 1,826, an increase of 112 patients in the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in adult care and 348 are adults in intensive care. There are 13 children in acute care and another...
NBC Washington

Maryland Coping With Rise in COVID Hospitalizations, ER Visits

As COVID-19 cases rise in the D.C. area, so does the number of people being admitted to the hospital and visiting the emergency room. About 1,700 people were in Maryland hospitals with COVID as of Monday. About 350 people were in intensive care. Numbers this high had not seen since early 2021.
