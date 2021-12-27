ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

WNCT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with...

www.wnct.com

