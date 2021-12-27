ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Plane clips other aircraft at Florida airport; no injuries

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — The wingtip of a plane loaded with passengers clipped the auxiliary power unit of a parked empty aircraft nearby as it pushed back from the gate at a small Florida airport Monday.

Both planes at Punta Gorda Airport are owned by Allegiant Air, according to a statement from the airline, which said there were no injuries.

The 136 passengers and six crew members of the Springfield, Illinois-bound plane had to disembark, and the flight was canceled.

Passengers had the option of getting on another flight or receiving a full refund. They also were given $250 per itinerary, as well as $150 vouchers, Allegiant said in the statement.

“We’re very sorry for the disruption this has caused to our customers’ travel plans,” the statement said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy