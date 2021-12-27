KIDD FAMILY AUCTIONS

Theory Design has announced that it is creating the interior for a custom beachfront home by Seagate Development Group in Miromar Lakes, Florida. It will offer over 4,900 square feet of living space and accommodate three bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, and an oversized two-car garage. The design will feature a clean-lined California coastal concept, exterior selections, a tier-style outdoor living area and an overall interior brought together by Outside Productions’ lifestyle-inspired landscape. This custom home will also present an architectural design by R.G. Designs.
