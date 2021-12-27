ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

KIDD FAMILY AUCTIONS

parrysound.com
 5 days ago

KIDD FAMILY AUCTIONS (home of the 5% BP) PRESENTS AN ONLINE ONLY. AUCTION OF OUTSTANDING ANTIQUES, COLLECTIBLES, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS. BIDDING WILL START TO CLOSE AT 5 PM ON JAN 7TH. VISIT WWW.KIDDFAMILYAUCTIONS...

marketplace.parrysound.com

Jewelry Shopping at Auctions this Month

The stunning bold gold ’80s jewelry shown in the House of Gucci film has gotten attention from across the globe. Hence, it is no wonder that people want to grab hold of vintage jewelry to aggrandize their collection. If you wish the same, the December jewelry auctions are your opportunity to buy those antique-style pieces at potentially amazing rates.
Diamond Custom Homes completes new Coquina Sands Estate

Naples luxury homebuilder Diamond Custom Homes has announced the completion of construction for the Mayfair, its 8,480 total square foot custom estate home on Yucca Road in Coquina Sands. Construction for the Mayfair began in September 2020; the residence was sold in May 2021 during pre-construction phases. Situated on a...
Theory Design creating custom interior near Estero

Theory Design has announced that it is creating the interior for a custom beachfront home by Seagate Development Group in Miromar Lakes, Florida. It will offer over 4,900 square feet of living space and accommodate three bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, and an oversized two-car garage. The design will feature a clean-lined California coastal concept, exterior selections, a tier-style outdoor living area and an overall interior brought together by Outside Productions’ lifestyle-inspired landscape. This custom home will also present an architectural design by R.G. Designs.
Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs and goats steady. Cows steady, bulls $3-$5 higher. Thank you to each consignor and buyer! Without you all this would not be possible! We also want to thank each one of our employees for your hard work, long hours and numerous changes this past year. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you all back at our next auction, Saturday, Jan. 8.
One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
10 of the Best IKEA Hacks We Saw in 2021, Starting at Just $20

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Not everyone can be an artist, if that term is defined solely by traditional items like a pen, camera, or canvas. But if artistry is broadened into the realm of IKEA hacks, then there are countless people who take these beloved materials and turn them into art.
