Holiday flights have been a nightmare this year across the nation, and at TIA

TULSA, Okla, — Passengers flying out of Tulsa International Airport are being warned to check with their airlines before traveling.

Bad weather and flight staff calling out sick due to COVID or other ailments have impacted flight disruption across the US.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flight cancellations and delays has posted only eight delays and three cancellations today, Monday Dec. 27 at TIA. Reportedly, there were 27 delays and 6 cancellations the day after Christmas. It looks like flight schedules are improving.

Departures at TIA have generally been running smoothly, according to travelers.

The delays and cancellations across the country have hit at one the busiest times of the year, as flyers are headed to Christmas and New Years celebrations.

Around 52,000 people passed through the airport last week, according to TIA officials. And that number is up 51% compared to this time last year.

©2021 Cox Media Group