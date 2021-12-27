ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Holiday flights have been a nightmare this year across the nation, and at TIA

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3EPI_0dWy3QjO00

TULSA, Okla, — Passengers flying out of Tulsa International Airport are being warned to check with their airlines before traveling.

Bad weather and flight staff calling out sick due to COVID or other ailments have impacted flight disruption across the US.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flight cancellations and delays has posted only eight delays and three cancellations today, Monday Dec. 27 at TIA. Reportedly, there were 27 delays and 6 cancellations the day after Christmas. It looks like flight schedules are improving.

Departures at TIA have generally been running smoothly, according to travelers.

The delays and cancellations across the country have hit at one the busiest times of the year, as flyers are headed to Christmas and New Years celebrations.

Around 52,000 people passed through the airport last week, according to TIA officials. And that number is up 51% compared to this time last year.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

A week of travel woes: More than 8,000 flights canceled since Christmas Eve

NEW YORK — Thursday marks a week of travel woes across the country with more than 8,000 flight cancellations nationwide since Christmas Eve. As millions of Americans travel during what could be the busiest travel period since the start of the pandemic, airlines have been slammed with both winter weather and rising COVID-19 cases among flight crews.
TRAVEL
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

The forces that have scrambled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve could ease in January, but that's cold comfort to the millions of flyers with New Year's plans. And if 2021 has taught us anything, it’s that 2022 will likely be just as unpredictable. Here’s a look at what...
WEATHER
KRMG

City of Tulsa prepares for the cold front this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa says it has crews on standby ready to deal with the possible threat of winter weather heading our way this weekend. Leon Kragel, Tulsa’s Street Maintenance Operations Manager says they have about 50 plow trucks that will hit the streets if Mother Nature sends a wintry mix our way. All of their employees, will be on standby from midnight Friday through Sunday.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

2 Colorado cities evacuated by wind-driven wildfire

DENVER — (AP) — Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies. The city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000, was ordered to evacuate after...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
KRMG

Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

MILAN — (AP) — Italy’s culture minister on Thursday welcomed the return of 201 prized antiquities valued at over 10 million euros ($11 million) that had been located in prestigious U.S. museums and galleries after being illegally trafficked in recent decades. They were among thousands of antiquities...
MUSEUMS
KRMG

Live updates: Hawaii sets all-time record for COVID cases

HONOLULU — Hawaii set an all-time record for new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the state of about 1.5 million people reported nearly 3,500 new infections. The daily total of new cases reported by health officials was 3,484, topping the record of 2,205 cases set the day after Christmas. The state was averaging just over 100 new cases a day at the beginning of the month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Live updates: Spain records more than 100K daily COVID cases

MADRID — New coronavirus cases have hit the tenth daily record in Spain, with an unprecedented 161,688 new confirmed infections as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes the reins. According to figures released by Spain’s Health Ministry, Thursday was the second day in a row when new cases soared over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
KRMG

CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status

MIAMI — (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people on Thursday not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant. The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Cut! Popcorn, candy ban hits French cinemas' virus recovery

MARLY-LE-ROI, France — (AP) — No more munching, crunching and slurping at the movies in France: The country's increasingly fraught fight against an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections is putting a stop to eating and drinking at French cinemas, just as they show signs of recovering from the brutal economic bashing of lockdowns last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Tulsa research lab is part of a worldwide study to end Alzheimer’s

TULSA, Okla. — Central States Research in South Tulsa is participating in the AHEAD Study that aims to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Sarah Land, owner of Central States Research, LLC, says the experimental drug called B-A-N 2-4-0-1 attacks amyloid plaques that build up in the brain and eventually lead to Alzheimer’s.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Flyers#Covid#Flightaware#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Oklahoma Walmarts are now dispensing COVID medicine

TULSA, Okla. — Starting today, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Oklahoma. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Westminster Dog Show postponed due to omicron outbreak

The Westminster Dog Show is the latest event to be postponed because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The 146th show was expected to take place late next month, but on Wednesday, organizers said the event will be pushed back later in the year, The New York Times reported. “Due...
ANIMALS
KRMG

Arts groups innovate to battle COVID-caused revenue downturn

Naia Kete, like so many musicians, had her life turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost overnight, Kete’s busy schedule of concerts as a solo artist and with her reggae band Say Real was canceled, eliminating her primary source of income. So when she was approached by Artists at Work, a new initiative that puts artists on a payroll to create and launch programs in their communities, Kete jumped at the chance.
ADVOCACY
KRMG

Live updates: New cases in California prisons cause alarm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a new and more infectious coronavirus variant sweeping California, attorneys representing inmates say violations of health orders by prison staff risk a repeat of the outbreaks that killed dozens in the first year of the pandemic. The most recent statistics show large percentages of employees...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy