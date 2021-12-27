ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Schenn steps up work at Blues practice as return to action nears

By Tom Timmermann St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYLAND HEIGHTS — Forward Brayden Schenn, who hasn’t played since Dec. 12, seems to be getting closer to a return to action. After taking part in some, but not all, of practice on Sunday, Schenn was a full participant on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center. After sitting out the five-on-five...

NHL

