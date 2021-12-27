ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Caddo Bookings for Christmas Weekend 2021

By Rueben Wright
 3 days ago
The Christmas Weekend saw many folks in Caddo Parish behind bars. Reasons ranging from domestic abuse, drunk driving, and even second-degree murder. Here...

K945

Ernest Goes to Shreveport in Vintage Commercial

Actor Jim Varney took the world by storm in the late 80s with his character "Ernest P. Worrell". Varney's character was a staple in southern advertising in the 80s. Ernest would address the camera during these commercials as if he was speaking with a neighbor he referred to as "Vern". All these commercials took place long before any of the Ernest movies came to be and seemed to be everywhere in the southern states.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Could There Be a Fireworks Shortage in Shreveport and Bossier?

It's time to celebrate the New Year and for many around Shreveport and Bossier City, that means fireworks. However, in many parts of Louisiana this year’s festivities may look a little different. The highly publicized supply chain problems, with hundred of freighters carrying goods from China, sit, unloaded, in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Killer That Inspired ‘Scream’ Gets New Documentary Jan 14th

I was shocked when a co-worker told me about Danny Rolling. I remember it like it was yesterday when Greg Atoms dropped the bombshell on me about this Shreveport native, and infamous serial killer who's 1990 reign of terror in Gainesville, Florida inspired the movie Scream. Now, a new documentary set to premiere on Discovery+ will delve deeper into the dark details of the "Gainesville Ripper."
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Peaceful, Riverside Airbnb Escape is Just 1 Hour From Shreveport

Let's face it, things have been pretty hectic this holiday season. Basically, it's the first time in years we've been able to have a full-blown family Christmas. What I'm saying is this: You've most likely been under a lot of pressure to go from house to house visiting everyone, worrying about presents and holiday dinners. I, for one, think you need a break - and I've found the perfect escape.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

You Should Get Your NYE Fireworks in Shreveport ASAP

I'm really writing this more for me, because I am a notorious procrastinator. If you're like me, that procrastination could cost us this year as NYE creeps closer and closer. We're now just a couple of days away from one of the biggest celebratory Holidays of the year. It's one of my favorite Holidays, as a true Louisianian, because we'll party for any and every reason, so when we have a real reason to let the good times roll, we go all out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

The Shreveport-Bossier Complete 2022 Mardi Gras Master Calendar

If you're looking to plan out your Mardi Gras season here in Shreveport-Bossier for 2022, we've got you covered! It's time to kick off the 2022 Mardi Gras season in northwest Louisiana!. From parties to parades and grand bals, if it's about Carnival, you'll find what you're looking for here!...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Public Invited to Line Route to Honor Bossier Firefighter

Our community pauses today to honor fallen Bossier Firefighter Jessie Henry. The funeral for South Bossier Fire District #2 Firefighter Jessie Henry is set for this morning. Visitation is from 9-11am at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. The funeral will begin at 11am. If you will be attending, you are reminded to bring jackets because it is cold inside Hirsch.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport PD’s Fancy New Patrol Vehicles Have a Major Flaw

Do you remember when the Shreveport Police Department rolled out their latest fleet of high-tech cruisers and patrol cars? Earlier this year, the entire town was buzzing about the 80 mysterious black vehicles just sitting in a parking lot outside of Stage Works downtown. As it turned out, this was the SPD's new fleet awaiting all of the bells and whistles that make a police car a police car. Now that all of the gear has been installed and (most of) these units are actually rolling around town we are learning that a "glitch" is preventing one of the most important devices installed on the vehicles from working properly.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Our Top 10 Most Clicked Shreveport-Bossier Stories of 2021

Out of our ten most-clicked stories of the year for 2021 in Shreveport-Bossier, strangely, none of them were COVID-19 related. I blame this on utter and complete COVID fatigue!. From Louisiana children up for adoption to wallet melting Shreveport Airbnbs, our most clicked top 10 stories of the year according...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Missing Two Year Old in Louisiana Believed to be in Danger

The Louisiana State Police are desperately searching for a missing 2 year-old boy. The boy went missing from Slaughter Louisiana, and was last seen with his father Orin Hollingsworth (pictured below). The child went missing on Sunday (12/26/21) at 4:30pm. According to Louisiana State Police the child is in "imminent...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Busiest Day of the Year for Online Dating in Shreveport Coming Up

According to USA Today, Sunday might be the day that you get a whole lot of traffic on your dating profile. Is One of Your Goals for 2022 to Up Your Dating Game?. It's important for you to know that Sunday, January 2nd might be the best day to finally create an online dating profile. The first Sunday of the year has been called "Dating Sunday" or "Singles Sunday,". Okay so maybe it isn't a legit holiday, but this could be the boost that many people need to get out and put themselves out there.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Mask Mandate Is Back for Shreveport Government Buildings

Masks are now required again in all city of Shreveport buildings. The Mayor's Office issued this statement on Sunday night:. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, mask wearing will be required in all City of Shreveport buildings. Emerging data shows the Omicron variant is more transmissible than previous strains and may carry an increased risk of reinfection. Today, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that 449 people in Louisiana are hospitalized with COVID-19 – a figure that has doubled in the last week. A total of 9,545 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state since December 23. Another 1,231 people in Louisiana have been re-infected with COVID-19 in the same time frame.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle

Late Monday (12/27/21) morning, at 10:08am Shreveport Police Department received a call about a major accident involving a pedestrian on a bicycle on East Wilkinson Street. A bicyclist according to witnesses, was travelling down East Wilkinson, when a vehicle crashed in to them. Witnesses, then called the police to respond to the injured pedestrian.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

BREAKING: Shreveport Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has tested positive for Covid-19. A brief statement from the Mayor's office says he is "asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 10 days." No other details have been released. No information has been released about why he was tested or how many people he may...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Take a Peek Inside Phoenix 2.0 Ahead of Grand Opening

Well, it's finally here; The return of a Shreveport nightlife legend. After 10 years of being Shreveport's top party destination, Phoenix Underground decided to close their Elevator doors one final time in 2016. Since then, the city of Shreveport has been without a true nightclub options. That finally changes this...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Law Enforcement Will Get Free Christmas Meal from Tubbs

It's almost here! Santa Claus makes his world famous flight late Friday night and Saturday morning, kids all over will wake to find the gifts they've dreamed of for the last several months. However, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Bossier City Police, all law enforcement of Bossier Parish will wake to...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Shreveport Morning Shooting Leads to Another Homicide

What seemed to be a peaceful pre-Christmas Eve morning changed in an instant with another Shreveport murder. The shooting happened on Madison Street close to Laurel and Dunlap Thursday (12/23/21) morning. Police believe this shooting stems from an altercation at Madison Street Grocery. The victim was shot multiple times. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

The 12 Days of Christmas and Why They’re Important to Mardi Gras

Have you ever wondered when the actual 12 Days of Christmas were and what they were all about? Buckle up, because we've got a story to tell!. Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with the 12 Days of Christmas and Mardi Gras?
SHREVEPORT, LA
