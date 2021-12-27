ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Man rescued out of heavy mud in Elk Creek Access in Girard Township

By Scott Bremner
 3 days ago

West County volunteers had a busy morning rescuing a man who was stuck in knee deep mud.

The calls for this rescue went out this morning for a man who was stuck in heavy mud near the boat ramp of the Elk Creek Access in Girard Township.

Lake City’s Water Rescue Team members were dispatched to free the man and bring him back to dry land.

Those rescuers suggested always use two people when fishing and carry a fully charged cell phone just in case.

This is the second time in six weeks that a mud rescue of this type was required in this area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
