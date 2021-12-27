ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erika Jayne picks up food delivery at her doorstep in sweats and edgy shades... after returning to shooting RHOBH following COVID diagnosis

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She has been given the all clear to film The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills after testing positive - then negative - for COVID-19 earlier this month.

But Erika Jayne was still in homebody mode as she enjoyed a day eating food at home in her sweats and slippers.

The reality star, 50, was spotted picking up food delivered straight to her doorstep in Los Angeles on Monday.

Quarantine mode: Erika Jayne enjoyed a day eating food at her LA home in her sweats and slippers on Sunday 

Erika put comfort first in a grey Champion sweatshirt, matching sweatpants, and fluffy slippers.

The reality star pulled her blonde locks up into no-fuss, stylish bun. A pair of edgy black-and-gold sunglasses ramped up the style factor.

Her loyal dog stood obediently by her feet as she opened the gate door to retrieve the bag of food.

Last week TMZ reported Erika, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais were back shooting scenes for RHOBH after testing negative for COVID.

Don't sweat it: Erika put comfort first in a grey Champion sweatshirt, matching sweatpants, and fluffy slippers

All three of the women tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, grinding production on the series to a halt, according to People.

But after completing quarantine, the women returned to the camera last week, according to TMZ.

They are set to break for holiday but production will return after.

At the time of their COVID diagnosis, TMZ reported the three women were all vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.

Good dog: Jayne's pooch remained obediently by her side as she reached for the delivery 

'The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe,' a source said to People magazine.

In addition to the three stars, a crew member working on the show tested positive. Producers placed the show on a two-week hiatus to re-evaluate production.

Once everyone returns, everyone will be tested multiple times before arriving onto the set, which was already the protocol in place, according to TMZ.

Party crashers: After news broke of her COVID diagnosis, Erika posted a silly meme capturing her and Lisa wearing their pajamas and bathrobes along with the caption 'Delta and Omicron showing up to ruin everyone's plans' 

Soon after news of the diagnosis broke, Garcelle confirmed on her Instagram she did test positive for the virus.

'Hey guys, Happy Monday. Well, I hope it's a good Monday for you. I found out that I tested positive for Covid,' she said in the video. 'I feel OK, I'm sure I will continue to feel OK.

'My boys are being tested; so far they have tested negative and we're going to continue testing them. Send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days, well not few — probably 10.'

'This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there. Be safe. Who knows, I may show up on Girl Chat via Zoom on The Real. I'm gonna miss the girls. Alright, take care you guys. Be safe.'

After news broke of her COVID diagnosis, Erika posted a silly meme capturing her and Lisa wearing their pajamas and bathrobes along with the caption 'Delta and Omicron showing up to ruin everyone's plans.'

She also posted muted video of her shooting season 12 of RHOBH last week, though did not indicate when exactly it was filmed.

Lights, camera, action: She also posted muted video of her shooting season 12 of RHOBH, though did not indicate when exactly it was filmed

