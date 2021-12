In memoriam: Yohannes Halefom, María Hernández, and Tedros Gebremariam. Today marks six months since the brutal murder of our colleagues Yohannes Halefom, María Hernández, and Tedros Gebremariam, who were providing much-needed assistance to people in Tigray, Ethiopia. Even with the passage of time, the pain caused by their loss is felt as deeply as it was six months ago. We have not forgotten them and we never will.

