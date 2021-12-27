ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Rollins tells Rick Rubin why he stopped making music: “There’s no more toothpaste in the tube”

By Rhian Daly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Rollins has told Rick Rubin why he stopped making music in a recent episode of the producer’s podcast, Broken Record. The former Black Flag and Rollins Band singer quit making new music over a decade ago, turning to podcasting, writing, acting, comedy and more instead. In a...

Abandoned By Republicans
2d ago

Never was into his music, but I do enjoy listening to him talk. He’s really pretty bright, and interesting. Also played a great neo Nazi in Sons of Anarchy.

Reply
14
B-urn L-oot M-urder
2d ago

you should get into rap. You can use the same beat and the same three words over and over and over and over and over and over again.

Reply(7)
12
Joey McCray
2d ago

Henry Rollins still has a lot to offer. Not only do I respect and support him as a fan but, also as a humanitarian.

Reply
8
