Metro Transit Operates Holiday Schedules on New Year's Day

Metro Transit operates regular weekday schedules on Friday, December 31. There is no extended service.

Buses follow HOLIDAY schedules on Saturday, January 1. Holiday service is available on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68

Routes 80-84 do not operate.

Paratransit Standing Rides are Canceled on New Year's Day

All standing paratransit rides will be canceled on Saturday, Janauary 1. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel.

Customer Service Hours

Metro's customer service center will be open from 6:15 a.m to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 31. On Saturday, January 1, agents will be available from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Metro's administration office will be closed both days.

For more information, contact Metro's customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.