ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Metro Transit Operates Holiday Schedules on New Year's Day

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 3 days ago

Metro Transit operates regular weekday schedules on Friday, December 31. There is no extended service.

Buses follow HOLIDAY schedules on Saturday, January 1. Holiday service is available on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68

  • Routes 80-84 do not operate.

Paratransit Standing Rides are Canceled on New Year's Day

All standing paratransit rides will be canceled on Saturday, Janauary 1. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel.

Customer Service Hours

Metro's customer service center will be open from 6:15 a.m to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 31. On Saturday, January 1, agents will be available from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Metro's administration office will be closed both days.

For more information, contact Metro's customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Metro Transit reminds riders of shifting hours for holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Madisonians who rely on Metro service will need to plan ahead Friday and Saturday due to shifting holiday schedules. Metro Transit busses will follow weekday schedules on Christmas Eve, but the majority of the last trips are scheduled to leave between 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
MADISON, WI
q13fox.com

Link light rail, Sound Transit Express will be free all day on New Year's Eve

SEATTLE - Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses will be free all day on New Year's Eve, the transportation agency announced Wednesday. Light rail and buses will run fare-free starting on Friday at 4 a.m. and running through 2 a.m. Saturday. Sound Transit will also extend service for folks coming home from the festivities, with the last southbound train leaving Northgate Station at 1:46 a.m., and the last northbound train leaving Angle Lake at 1:37 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Transit Announces Service Changes for Christmas, New Years Day

Along with many other local government services, Chapel Hill Transit will be altering its schedules at the end of 2021 due to the winter holidays. The fare-free transit system announced its plans for operations beginning on Friday, December 24. Buses typically part of the Sunday Service will operate on Friday before Chapel Hill Transit takes the entirety of Saturday, December 25, off for Christmas.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW

Topeka Metro says no bus service to be offered on New Year’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City bus service won’t be offered on New Year’s Day this coming Saturday, officials announced Tuesday morning. Additionally, buses will operate using the Saturday schedule on New Year’s Eve this coming Friday. That means service will begin at 8:15 a.m. Friday with buses...
TOPEKA, KS
CBS DFW

DART Offering Free Rides On New Year’s Eve

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART will be offering free transportation the night of New Year’s Eve on its buses, light rail, Paratransit Services and the Trinity Railway Express between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station from 6:00 p.m. until the end of service. Look for New Year’s Eve schedules here and here. Friday, December 31, 2021 DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a Saturday schedule TRE: Saturday schedule, with a 20-minute after the game special for the Stars game. DART GoLink – GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
kgns.tv

City negotiating new proposal for El Metro Transit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Waco-based company has submitted a proposal to take over Laredo’s El Metro Transit System. The current company overseeing El Metro, First Transit announced earlier this month that it would not be submitting a proposal to stay on as the management company. City officials say...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Customer Service
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Portsmouth Traffic Alerts| HRT- New Year’s Holiday Schedule

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work. The Department of Engineering announces the upcoming and continuing lane and road closures during infrastructure work throughout the City of Portsmouth — · Elliott Avenue, between Gygax Avenue and Dekalb Avenue, will be closed from Monday, January 3rd, at 8 a m., through Monday,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Restaurants And Businesses Temporarily Close Due To COVID As Omicron Spreads

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Several restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing over the New Year’s Eve weekend and into early January because of staff testing positive for COVID-19. Other are taking the step simply out of caution as the highly infectious Omicron variant circulates the state. Among those shut down through next week is Estelle in St. Paul, which made the call after a few members of the team fell ill with the virus. It will resume business Jan. 10, and is doing a sold-out take-out option Friday for New Year’s with just a three people making it...
SAINT PAUL, MN
City of Madison Wisconsin

Transit Service for New Year's Holiday

Metro Transit follows regular weekday schedules on New Year's Eve. There is no free or extended service. Paratransit also operates as a normal weekday. Standing rides remain scheduled. If you are not traveling on this date, please call 608-266-4466 to cancel your ride. Saturday, January 1. Holiday Schedules. Metro follows...
TRAFFIC
Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

47
Followers
483
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy