Norfolk, VA

Muse Writers Center in Norfolk announces winter/spring schedule

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Muse Writers Center in Norfolk has announced its winter/spring schedule.

Residents eager to get their creative writing juices flowing can register for a virtual class, workshop, or seminar at the center.

Budding, local writers interested in improving their craft, creativity, research, and professional development will be guided by the center’s diverse group of teachers.

The distinguished authors and poets joining this winter include authors Jayne Ann Krentz and Michele Young-Stone, and the current Poet Laurette of Virginia, Luisa A. Igloria.

Classes, workshops, and seminars run from Feb 1 – May 1. All classes will be held online using Zoom.

To participate, students must have a stable internet connection with a computer or device with a webcam and microphone.

Registration costs vary To see a full list of offerings, CLICK HERE .

