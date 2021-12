Friday, December 31, noon- 5 pm, 7 pm – midnight. You have two chances to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Brentwood Skate Center. The first time slot from noon until 5 pm is for families with the ball drop at 4:30 pm, the second (7pm to midnight) is for pre-teen and older. Entry fee is $15 at the door for the first celebration, evening celebration is $25, $3 for non skaters for both time slots.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO