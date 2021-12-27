UNICEF | 12/27/21

(Northampton, Ma) – Some changes to First Night Northampton. The traditional daylong New Year’s Eve celebration was slated for Friday, but due to a record breaking number of Covid-19 cases, the city Public Health Director Meredith O’Leary has ordered the cancellation of all in person indoor events. The 6:45 p.m. fireworks, shot off from the downtown parking garage, and the midnight ball-raising in front of the Hotel Northampton will still take place in person and outdoors. First Night performances will now be live-streamed to social media and public access TV — Comcast cable channels 12, 15 and 23 — from noon to midnight on Dec. 31.

