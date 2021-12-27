ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

'Sit down, Karen': Woman taken into FBI custody after mask confrontation on Delta flight

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

An "unruly" passenger was taken into FBI custody after an apparent argument over face masks turned ugly on a Delta flight.

The incident happened on Flight 2790 from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta on Dec. 23.

"Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

Video posted on Twitter by ATL Uncensored shows a woman standing over a fellow passenger, telling him to mask up while her own mask is pulled down below her chin.

"Sit down, Karen," the man retorts amid a slew of profanities, shouts and insults from both parties. He holds up a water bottle, saying he is "eating and drinking," when a flight attendant trying to defuse the situation tells the woman to put on her own mask.

The federal mask mandate requires passengers to wear face masks on airplanes when they are not eating or drinking.

Delta Air Lines seatback screens.

►'One of the worst displays of unruly behavior': American Airlines bans passenger after flight attendant injured

►Paying the price: 'Unruly' passengers who spit, punched and kicked at airline crew members face hefty fines

The woman says she'll put on her mask when the man puts on his.

The situation escalates after the man calls the woman a slur. She slaps him in the face. When he says it again, she appears to spit on him before being taken away.

"This disturbance led to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees," according to Atlanta police who took the woman into custody once the plane landed and handed her over to the FBI, which is handling the case.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported 5,779 unruly passenger incidents this year, as of Dec. 21. Nearly 72% were mask-related. More than 100 reports involved physical assaults.

Just the Facts Jack
3d ago

Wow, this lady ( if you want to call her that ) is a real piece of work. Screaming at another passenger to put a mask on, when she isn't wearing one herself. Who put her in charge of mask enforcement. I hope they throw the book at her, assault charges and federal charges for her behavior on the plane.

Mephistopheles
3d ago

I don't understand how these people think they can act like this in someone else's property. the airlines have no obligation to take you anywhere. sit down and stfu. especially after 911 this behavior should be handled very harshly.

T D
2d ago

Obviously, this woman is unstable. Creating a ruckus will not be tolerated at an airport or on a plane. I wish people would learn how to behave in shared spaces. It isn’t rocket science. This being said, the other passenger was escalating the situation.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

